Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $103,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

Shares of TD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.