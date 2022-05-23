Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $45.94 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $45,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $113.11. 16,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,272. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.