Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $59.01 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of Workday worth $59,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.59.

WDAY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,676.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

