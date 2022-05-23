Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $75.85 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.87. 359,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,857,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

