Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $93.24 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 173,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $93,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 207,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

