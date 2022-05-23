Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $40.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,226.95. 48,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,367. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,544.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,714.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,127.46 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

