Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.10. 253,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,064. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

