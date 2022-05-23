Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of VeriSign worth $51,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

