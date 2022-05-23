Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,020,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,087,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 1.72% of Radian Group worth $65,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. 26,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

