Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

PPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 128,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

