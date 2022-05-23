Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
PPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 128,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $4.82.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
