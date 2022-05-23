Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.66 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $53.66 million and approximately $372.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 753.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,837.76 or 0.81835078 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00512803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034108 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.49 or 1.50813484 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

