QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ opened at GBX 362 ($4.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.42. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.