QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $189,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.59. 153,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,227,539. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

