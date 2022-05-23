QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has an underperforrm rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QTEK. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on QualTek Services in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QualTek Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QualTek Services will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEK. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.