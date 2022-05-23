Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 1,745 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after buying an additional 298,705 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,313,000 after buying an additional 447,790 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,667. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

