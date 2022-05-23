Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 4,541 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 7.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $63,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

