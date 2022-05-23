Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,233.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,031. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,127.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,544.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2,714.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

