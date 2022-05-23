Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Resource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

QRHC stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Quest Resource has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,198.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 38,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $215,930.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 251.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

