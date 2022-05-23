Quilter Plc Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

DE traded up $19.26 on Monday, reaching $332.57. 85,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.49 and its 200-day moving average is $377.52. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

