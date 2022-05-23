Quilter Plc Sells 16,541 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $81.75. 153,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,923,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

