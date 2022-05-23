Quilter Plc Sells 544 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

