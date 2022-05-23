Quilter Plc Sells 7,440 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,056. The company has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.