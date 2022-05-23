Quilter Plc Takes Position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MICT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MICT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. MICT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

