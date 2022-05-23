Quilter Plc Trims Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,375,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 390,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,059,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 348,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

