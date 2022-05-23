Rage Fan Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $122,211.09 and $636.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 397.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,129.43 or 0.55134845 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.