Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE RNGR opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $245.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.