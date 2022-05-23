Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 610.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,539.72 or 0.76829871 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00509077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,801.25 or 1.45894173 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

