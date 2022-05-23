Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $90.35. 13,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,471. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.