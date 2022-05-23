Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1.96 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 656.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

