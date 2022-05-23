RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $493,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.80 on Monday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

