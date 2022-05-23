Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Financial Comparison

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of 16.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.97%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.32 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -14.36 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

