Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.83. 52,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,137,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.