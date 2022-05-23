Reef Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $89.15 million and approximately $28.48 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,378.49 or 0.99971686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00176369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,408,522,533 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars.

