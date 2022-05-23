Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.74.

REGN stock traded up $19.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $680.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $681.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

