Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after buying an additional 333,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

