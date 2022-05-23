RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 282,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

