Rentberry Market Capitalization Reaches $99,761.03 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $99,761.03 and $202.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

