Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $75.44 million. Repay posted sales of $48.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $300.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.37 million to $302.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $354.44 million, with estimates ranging from $352.36 million to $357.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

RPAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 10,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Repay by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

