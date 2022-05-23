Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Revance Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Revance Therapeutics worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,858. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $963.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

