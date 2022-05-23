Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.12 ($0.19), with a volume of 127901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.15 ($0.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.26.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)
Featured Stories
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.