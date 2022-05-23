Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 974.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 18,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.