RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $120.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. B. Riley lowered their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLI during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.40. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

