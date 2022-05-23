Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 5.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 575,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,073,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $527,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

