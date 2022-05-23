Robust Token Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $8.49 or 0.00027904 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $202,839.33 and approximately $182.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 158.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00485166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

