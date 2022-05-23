Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

RKLY stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.09. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 2,399.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 352.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,476 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 445,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

