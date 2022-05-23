Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.96. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 2,577 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

