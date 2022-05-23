Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000. Rivian Automotive comprises about 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down 1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 27.56. 276,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,493,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 37.02. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

