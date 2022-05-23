Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 144,366 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

