Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $1.67 Million in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Portillo’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

