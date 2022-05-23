Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 75,000 Shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Rokos Capital Management LLP cut its position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Thorne HealthTech worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,264,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of Thorne HealthTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Thorne HealthTech Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.